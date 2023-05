CAIXA Loterias, the operator of Brazil’s federal lottery, has reported sales of R$5.02 billion (€928 million) for the first quarter of 2023.

Lottery sales were unchanged on the previous year but it was the sixth consecutive quarter with sales above R$5 billion.

During the quarter, R$1.97 billion – 39 per cent of sales - was allocated to the Brazilian federal government's programmes in social security, sports, culture, public security, education and health.

