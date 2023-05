New Hampshire’s sports betting handle fell by 11 per cent to $65.1 million in April, as both online and retail betting dropped year-on-year.

Online betting fell by 6 per cent to $56.8 million, marking the lowest level in New Hampshire since August 2022. New Hampshire’s retail betting was down by 35 per cent to $8.3 million.

Despite the wagering declines, New Hampshire’s total sports betting gross win climbed 94 per cent to $6.7 million, at a margin [...]