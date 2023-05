South Dakota’s gambling turnover grew by 8 per cent to $109.3 million in April, with both sports betting and gaming increasing year-on-year.

Sports handle increased by 34 per cent in April to $493,044, but still set the state’s lowest total for eight months.

The margin was low at 4.6 per cent and gave gross win of $22,503, although this was better than the gross loss of $13,734 in April 2022.

Basketball had wagers of $170,371 but recorded [...]