New York-listed betting and gaming operator Super Group has posted a 1 per cent increase in revenue to €338.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, with results negatively impacted by declines in the North America and Asia-Pacific markets.

Online casino revenue climbed 1 per cent to €206.1 million during the quarter, with a 15 per cent increase in Betway revenue to €66.1 million offsetting a 5 per cent drop in Spin revenue to €140.0 million.

Revenue [...]