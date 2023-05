Gambling revenue in Sweden was SEK6.6 billion (€570.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023, unchanged from the previous year.

Commercial iGaming was the largest gambling sector in Sweden with revenue of SEK4.2 billion, although this was 1 per cent lower than the first quarter of 2022.

Sweden gambling revenue comparison: Q1 2023 v 2022 (SEKm)

The state lottery, Svenska Spel, saw its revenue from lottery games and slot machines rise by 5 per cent to SEK1.4 billion, [...]