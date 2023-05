Rhode Island’s sports handle dropped by 7 per cent to $37.5 million in April, caused by a strong decline in monthly retail betting.

Retail betting fell by 32 per cent to $10.0 million, with handle at the Twin River Casino down by 42 per cent to $5.8 million and down by 13 per cent at the Tiverton Casino ($4.2 million).

Online sports betting was up by 8 per cent year-on-year to $27.5 million, but was still the [...]