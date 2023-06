Sports handle in Louisiana rose by 1 per cent to $209.7 million, but there were mixed fortunes for the mobile and retail sectors.

Louisiana’s mobile betting was up by 2 per cent to $190.1 million, but retail betting fell by 11 per cent to $19.7 million.

Total net proceeds from betting were almost four times higher than the previous year at $22.2 million because of a much improved margin.

Mobile betting contributed $20.3 million of Louisiana’s net proceeds [...]