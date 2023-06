Sports betting in Virginia grew by 7 per cent to $426.0 million in April, although it was the lowest monthly total since September 2022.

Virginia’s internet sports handle increased by 6 per cent to $422.5 million, representing 99 per cent of April’s total. Retail wagering in Virginia’s two casinos was $3.5 million.

Virginia sports betting summary: April 2023 ($)

Monthly gross win was 24 per cent higher than 2022 at $45.1 million, with an overall margin of 10.6 [...]