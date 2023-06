The latest data from Britain’s Gambling Commission has revealed that total online gross gambling yield (GGY) from the market's leading operators rose by 5 per cent to £1.3 billion during the first quarter of 2023.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 13 per cent increase in Real Event Betting GGY and an 11 per cent rise in average monthly active accounts among the operators representing approximately 80 per cent of the regulated market.

With the Q1 [...]