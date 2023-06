Sports handle in Indiana decreased by 8 per cent to $283.5 million in May, the state’s lowest monthly betting total since August 2022.

Mobile sports betting dropped by 6 per cent year-on-year to $268.3 million, and accounted for 95 per cent of Indiana’s monthly wagers. Retail sports betting also fell, down by 35 per cent to $15.2 million.

Total monthly wagers were split fairly evenly between parlay bets (28 per cent), basketball (25 per cent), baseball (23 [...]