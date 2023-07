Ohio’s sports handle was $446.2 million in May, making it the lowest monthly total since the state launched sports betting in January.

May’s sports wagers were split $430.7 million from online channels and $15.6 million from retail operations.

There were 18 licensed online operators in Ohio in May, and the top five brands held 89 per cent of wagers between them.

FanDuel was the market leader with a 37 per cent share at $158.5 million, 5 percentage points [...]