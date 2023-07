New York’s mobile sports wagers increased by 11 per cent to $1.17 billion in June, as DraftKings outperformed FanDuel by handle for the first time.

DraftKings’s handle in June was up by an impressive 81 per cent to $488.5 million, giving it a 42 per cent share of the market.

FanDuel, by contrast, saw its wagers drop by 12 per cent to $418.2 million, which was 36 per cent of June’s total.

Caesars’s handle was 20 per cent [...]