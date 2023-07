West Virginia’s sports betting and iGaming market generated total wagers of $4.55 billion for the fiscal year ended 30 June, with iGaming wagers surpassing $4.0 billion.

Licensed operators in the Mountain State enjoyed a strong finish to the fiscal year as wagers were up 32 per cent year-on-year at $301.6 million for the four-week period ending 30 June.

This comprised a 39 per cent increase in iGaming wagers to $281.1 million, which offset a 21 per cent [...]