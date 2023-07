Poland’s STS has reported a 26 per cent increase in net gaming revenue from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2023, as the company prepares to begin a new era under the ownership of Entain.

The Polish bookmaker saw turnover in Q2 climb 3 per cent year-on-year to PLN 1.103 billion (approx. €248.8m), excluding the UK and Estonia operations that have been discontinued.

Gross gaming revenue for the period was 14 per cent higher than a [...]