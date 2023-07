Betsson has reported a 27 per cent increase in group revenue to €236.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, buoyed by a record performance from its online casino product.

As revealed earlier this month, the operator’s online casino generated more than two-thirds of Betsson’s Q2 revenue after increasing by 35 per cent to €165.1m, with mobile casino revenue up 43 per cent year-on-year at €138.0 million.

Sportsbook gross turnover rose 32 per cent in the second [...]