London-listed iGaming affiliate XLMedia has reported a 34 per cent drop in revenue to US$29.4 million for the first half of 2023.

The company said that the H1 performance reflected the “timing, number and scale of new state launches in the United States”, with operator marketing activity around the launch of New York in January 2022 not repeated at the same level with the launch in January 2023 of online sports betting in Ohio.

XLMedia delivered new [...]