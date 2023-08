Amsterdam-listed FL Entertainment has reported a 7 per cent increase in revenue to €1.92 billion for the first half of 2023, benefiting from continued strong growth from its Betclic Everest online sports betting and gaming business.

Revenue from its core content production and distribution business grew by 2 per cent to €1.43 billion during half year period, with online sports betting and gaming revenue increasing 23 per cent to €489.3 million, buoyed by a 34 per [...]