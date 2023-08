The Iowa Lottery Authority has reported an 11 per cent rise in the state’s lottery sales to a new record of $481.6 million in the fiscal year to 30 June 2023.

Instant win ticket sales were up by less than 1 per cent at $293.6 million, after a slow start to the year, but still accounted for 61 per cent of Iowa’s total lottery sales.

Sales of Mega Millions more than doubled to $43.8 million, whilst Powerball [...]