Revenue at Chile’s land-based casinos increased by 6 per cent to CLP283.6 billion (€300.5 million) in the first half of 2023, after June recorded revenue of CLP47.0 billion.

Visitor numbers to the casinos in June rose by 12 per cent to 565,872, which took the half-year total to 3.8 million, versus 3.0 million in H1 2022.

Chile’s casino sector had a gaming spend per visitor of CLP82,975 in June. In H1 2023, spend per visitor was CLP75,488.

