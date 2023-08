Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has widened its profit for the second quarter of 2023 as revenue increased by 40 per cent to €31.1 million.

Revenue from GiG Media rose 47 per cent to a new high of €21.7 million in Q2, driven by a 38 per cent improvement in first time depositors (FTDs) to 109,400, while revenue from Platform & Sportsbook climbed 27 per cent to €9.3 million.

“The second quarter of 2023 has proven another step [...]