Digital marketing services provider Gambling.com Group has reported a 63 per cent increase in revenue to a record $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 115 per cent increase in North American revenue to $13.4 million, with the company delivering more than 91,000 new depositing customers in the second quarter, an increase of 60 per cent versus a year ago.

“The business performed phenomenally in the second quarter with [...]