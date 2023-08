Sports betting in Mississippi fell by 3 per cent to $17.7 million in July, making it the lowest monthly total in three years.

Baseball betting accounted for $9.6 million of July’s wagers and was down by 5 per cent year-on-year.

Parlay bets were 4 per cent lower at $4.1 million and wagers on ‘other’ sports were 9 per cent down at $2.7 million.

Basketball showed a 40 per cent rise in wagers in July to $1.3 million.

Mississippi’s adjusted [...]