Sports betting in Kansas dropped to $79.7 million in July, during the quiet summer sports schedule.

July’s total was Kansas’s lowest since launch in September 2022, with online wagering totalling $77.5 million and $2.2 million from retail.

DraftKings was the state’s market leader with handle of $35.3 million, a share of 44 per cent. FanDuel took second place with handle of $23.1 million and a 29 per cent share.

Caesars and BetMGM were tied on wagers of $7.6 [...]