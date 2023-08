Australian wagering operator Tabcorp has reported a 2 per cent increase in revenue for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.

Revenue in FY22/23 was 2 per cent higher year-on-year at AUD$2.43 billion, driven by a 1.9 per cent improvement in Wagering revenue to $1.76 billion.

Media and International revenue added a further $496.7 million to the total (+3.4 per cent), with Gaming Services accounting for the remaining $203.6 million (+3.4 per cent).

Within the Wagering and Media [...]