The New Hampshire Lottery has reported a 12 per cent increase in sales to a record $603 million in fiscal year 2023.

Surpassing its previous record of $536.5 million in the prior year period, the New Hampshire Lottery generated a record $187 million in support of New Hampshire public education, an increase of 27 per cent year-on-year.

“We are extremely proud to break yet another sales record, while delivering on our promise to continually maximize revenue for [...]