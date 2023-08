South Dakota’s gambling turnover increased by 12 per cent to $145.3 million in July, thanks to the best performance of the year from slot machines.

Slot machine handle was 13 per cent higher at $136.4 million, with the majority coming from the 2,041 1-cent machines at $107.2 million. There were 222 $1 slot machines reporting in the month and their handle was $11.5 million.

Table gaming handle was up by 2 per cent to $8.5 million, of [...]