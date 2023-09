A record betting performance on football helped drive the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s (HKJC) turnover above HK$300 billion (€35.7 billion) in the financial year 2022/23.

The HKJC said that the strong football results were not caused directly by the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in late 2022, which it described as “not especially successful in terms of turnover due to its unusual timing”.

Instead, the HKJC benefitted from in-play betting on non-World Cup matches taking place during [...]