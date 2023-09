Sports wagers in Mississippi were up by 1 per cent to $21.4 million in August, and wagers for 2023 so far have now passed $260 million.

Baseball accounted for 48 per cent of Mississippi’s wagers at $10.3 million, although wagers were 8 per cent lower than the previous year.

Parlay bets increased by 8 per cent to $5.0 million in August and American football bets were $2.2 million, a 3 per cent fall.

Mississippi’s adjusted gross revenue was [...]