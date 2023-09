New Hampshire’s sports betting fell by 11 per cent to $38.8 million in August, with rising mobile wagers unable to offset declines in retail bets.

Mobile wagers increased by 6 per cent to $34.8 million, but retail betting fell by 62 per cent to $4.0 million.

New Hampshire’s gross win decreased by 20 per cent to $3.3 million, at an overall margin of 8.6 margin.

Mobile gross win was 19 per cent lower at $3.1 million, at a [...]