London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain said Monday that it expects full year EBITDA to surpass £1.0 billion, despite seeing softer than expected revenue growth during the third quarter of 2023.

In a trading update for the period 1 July to 22 September, Entain revealed that online net gaming revenue (NGR) had been mixed across the group, but was expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage.

Results were negatively impacted by adverse sporting results impacting sports [...]