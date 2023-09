The Massachusetts State Lottery has generated record net profit of $1.19 billion for its 2023 fiscal year as revenue topped $6 billion for the first time.

Lottery revenue was 5 per cent higher than the versus the previous record high in FY2022 to $6.15 billion.

With 72.9 per cent of all revenue returned to players in the form of winnings, the lottery set a record by paying out $4.48 billion in prizes.

As a result, the lottery recorded [...]