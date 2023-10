The Texas Lottery has generated over $2 billion for public education and veterans’ services for the first time as lottery sales hit a new high of $8.73 billion during the 2023 fiscal year.

Marking the lottery’s 13th consecutive year of record sales, total sales for the financial year ended August 31 increased by 5 per cent year-on-year, driven by record performances in scratch ticket and draw game sales.

Scratchcards accounted for 77 per cent of the lottery’s [...]