Kansas recorded its best month for sports handle in September, with wagers up by 37 per cent to $219.3 million.

Online sports betting increased by 30 per cent to $201.1 million, and retail betting was up by 242 per cent to $18.2 million.

September was the first month that online betting in Kansas was above $200 million.

DraftKings held nearly half of Kansas’s monthly online wagers with $97.2 million, ahead of FanDuel with bets of $54.5 million, a [...]