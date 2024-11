Wyoming set a new monthly sports wagering record in October as handle increased by 15 per cent to $24.5 million.

DraftKings held 54 per cent of the market with handle of $13.3 million in October, up by 6 per cent year-on-year.

BetMGM was just ahead of FanDuel with handle of $4.9 million for the former and $4.7 million for the latter. Fanatics took bets of $891,537 and Caesars $688,788 in October.

Wyoming sports betting summary: October 2024 ($)

Despite [...]