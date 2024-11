South Dakota’s gambling turnover grew by 11 per cent to $147.4 million in October, but only slot machines showed year-on-year improvement.

Slot machine wagers increased by 13 per cent to $139.3 million, offsetting a 6 per cent fall in table gaming bets to $7.1 million and a 10 per cent decline in sports betting to $915,592.

South Dakota’s 1-cent slot machines took wagers of $115.1 million during the month, and the $1 machines had handle of $10.2 [...]