Gaming revenue from Louisiana’s 15 active land-based and riverboat casinos rose by 3 per cent to $156.4 million in October.

Louisiana’s riverboat casinos reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to $134.2 million, while the single land-based casino, Harrah’s New Orleans, posted a 13 per cent rise to $22.2 million.

There were 1.42 million admissions to Louisiana’s casinos in October, with 1.19 million riverboat admissions and 227,172 admissions to Harrah’s New Orleans.

