Washington DC’s sports handle grew fourfold in October 2024 to a new monthly record of $65.8 million.

FanDuel, which is also the operator of the DC Lottery’s sports betting program, accounted for 56 per cent of total wagers during the month at $36.7 million.

DraftKings has quickly gained market share since launching in July and had a 24 per cent share in October on $16.0 million.

BetMGM was third on wagers of $5.9 million, up by 79 per [...]