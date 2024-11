Gaming revenue at Colorado’s 33 land-based casinos rose by 5 per cent to $90.7 million in October, with growth in both slot machines and table games.

There were 10,651 slot machines in operation across all Colorado’s casinos in October and their revenue increased by 5 per cent to $77.6 million.

Multi-denomination slots accounted for the majority of machine revenue at $41.4 million, followed by 1-cent machines on $23.8 million. Colorado’s $1 machines earned revenue of $8.4 million.

Colorado’s [...]