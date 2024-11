Kentucky’s sports betting fell by 7 per cent to $274.9 million in October, but it was the state’s highest handle of 2024 so far.

October 2023 was Kentucky’s first full month of sports betting and operators extended $72.5 million in promotional credits to customers, so it is a high mark for the year-on-year comparison.

Online betting in the Bluegrass State decreased by 8 per cent to $265.1 million in October, but retail betting increased by 20 per [...]