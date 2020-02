Stockholm-listed casino games provider NetEnt has reported a marginal increase in revenue to SEK1,793m (€170.2m) in 2019, including SEK126m from newly acquired Red Tiger.

The supplier benefited from a record performance during the final quarter of the year as revenue grew 10 per cent to SEK512m, including a full quarter’s contribution from Red Tiger of SEK96m.

Revenue growth was held back by continued weakness in Sweden and Norway, although revenue in the US continued to grow significantly.

“Since [...]