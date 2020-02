Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market enjoyed a bright start to 2020 as total wagers increased by 28 per cent to $45.2m in January.

The state’s 26 licensed sportsbook operators saw wagers from American football increase by 76 per cent to $20.6m during the month, while basketball wagers grew 12 per cent year-on-year to $19.1m. Wagers from sports parlay cards fell by 28 per cent to $3.8m, while other wagers rose 33 per cent to $1.6m.

