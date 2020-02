London-listed betting and racetrack operator Webis Holding has reported a 50 per cent increase in group turnover to US$8.1m for its first half ended 30 November 2019.

The company saw an improved period of trading for WatchandWager.com during the period, despite the previously reported loss of a large syndicate business which negatively impacted total amounts wagered.

Turnover from Webis’ US racetrack business at Cal Expo rose 67 per cent to $6.9m, while turnover from advance deposit wagering (ADW) fell 6 per cent to [...]