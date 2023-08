Entain has reported a 14 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to £2.40 billion for the first half of 2023, benefiting from strong performances in both Online and Retail.

Online NGR was 15 per cent ahead of last year at £1.68 billion, with Sports NGR up 6 per cent at £742.2 million. Gaming NGR was 22 per cent higher at £918.3 million and B2B revenue was up 58 per cent at £23.8 million.

Within the [...]