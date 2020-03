Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 41 per cent to $26.9m in January, with mobile now representing nearly a third of the total.

While Twin River saw wagers decline by 6 per cent year-on-year to $14.7m, wagers from Tiverton Casino grew by 32 per cent to $4.5m.

Both operators also benefited from the IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app, which contributed additional wagers of $7.8m during the month.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: January [...]