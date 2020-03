Iowa’s regulated sports betting market collected total wagers of $56.9m during the month of February, with one-third generated online.

Total sports betting wagers declined by 2 per cent compared to the previous month, with online wagers contributing $37.8m and retail wagers $19.1m.

Iowa Sports Betting: February 2020 (US$)

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino remains the market leader with wagers of $21.6m, equivalent to 38 per cent of the total market, of which $20.3m was derived online and $1.3m [...]