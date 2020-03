Indiana’s 11 operational sportsbooks saw continued growth in February as total wagers reached $187.2m during the month.

Total wagers grew by 10 per cent compared to the previous month, with five online sportsbooks contributing $145.9m, an increase of 18 per cent month-on-month. Retail wagers accounted for the remaining $41.3m, down 13 per cent compared to January.

Overall, basketball accounted for nearly half of the betting market (48 per cent) in February, followed by parlay bets with a 24 [...]