Spanish gaming operator CIRSA has reported a 6 per cent fall in net operating revenue to €413.6m during the first quarter of 2020, following the temporary closure of its retail operations due to COVID-19.

The operator said that it had performed in line with expectations in January and February, with revenue up 14 per cent year-on-year, although the COVID-19 outbreak meant that all of its land-based operations were temporarily closed in March.

These closures negatively impacted revenue [...]