The Oregon Lottery has reported turnover of $7.3m from its SBTech-powered Score Board online sports betting operation in May.

Turnover in May was up 66 per cent compared to the previous month, despite the cessation of most major sports due to COVID-19, with table tennis accounting more than a half of the total with wagers of $3.8m.

The next most popular sport was mixed martial arts (MMA) with wagers of $1.0m, followed by football (soccer) with $977,485 [...]