Indiana’s online sportsbooks have collected total wagers of $37.3m during the month of May.

The total value of online bets increased by 42 per cent compared to the previous month’s $26.3m total, with all retail sportsbooks remaining closed during the month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana Sports Betting: May 2020 (US$)

The seven online sportsbooks were led by Penn National Gaming’s Ameristar Casino, which booked $20.1m in wagers through DraftKings.com, followed by Boyd Gaming’s Blue [...]