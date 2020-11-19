This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
NeoGames announces pricing of Nasdaq IPO

19th November 2020 10:38 am GMT
NeoGames
Scientific Games Lottery

iLottery solution provider NeoGames will make its stock market debut today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NGMS.

The initial public offering consists of 2,627,061 ordinary shares offered by the company and 2,180,461 ordinary shares offered by existing shareholders at a price of $17.00 per share.

Underwriters also have the option to purchase up to an additional 721,128 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price in the next 30 days.

NeoGames was founded in 2005 and spun off from iGaming supplier Aspire Global in 2014 and currently provides interactive lottery services to a host of state lotteries, including Sazka in the Czech Republic and Sisal in Italy.

It also has a joint venture with Pollard Banknote, NeoPollard Interactive, which is focused on North American iLottery opportunities, and also supplies platforms to London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill, which owns a stake in the business.

NeoGames expects to raise approximately $81m from the IPO.

Related Tags
iLottery Initial Public Offering NASDAQ NeoGames
